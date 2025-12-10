10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $26.0K 31.9K 8.1K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $460.00 $136.6K 9.5K 5.4K PLAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $19.00 $75.7K 10.7K 4.9K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $24.00 $96.0K 8.7K 3.9K WRBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.50 $285.0K 612 3.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $265.00 $696.8K 5.6K 2.3K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $17.00 $47.6K 6.1K 1.2K CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $50.00 $35.0K 585 1.1K CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $37.50 $40.3K 1.2K 475 BROS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $55.00 $69.0K 1.1K 346

• For SBET (NASDAQ:SBET), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1132 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $23.0 per contract. There were 31959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.6K, with a price of $691.0 per contract. There were 9560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5417 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLAY (NASDAQ:PLAY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 409 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.7K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 10739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.0K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 8781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WRBY (NYSE:WRBY), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $285.0K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3080 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 566 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $696.8K, with a price of $1232.0 per contract. There were 5640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 6194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 176 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 1200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BROS (NYSE:BROS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 1169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

