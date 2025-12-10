10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $482.50 $29.3K 1.5K 6.9K SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $220.00 $45.4K 299 5.5K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $187.50 $38.5K 263 4.3K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $42.00 $53.5K 18.2K 2.1K ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $220.00 $40.7K 2.5K 1.8K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $180.00 $28.2K 9.5K 1.5K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $280.00 $70.0K 11.4K 929 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $80.00 $26.1K 53.3K 632 OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $100.00 $46.6K 2.5K 620 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $36.00 $33.5K 578 548

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $482.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $417.0 per contract. There were 1597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 273 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 732 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 18259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $1164.0 per contract. There were 2586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 9538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 11412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 929 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 129 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 53324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 72 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 248 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 2591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 243 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

