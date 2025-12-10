Merck & Co Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Merck & Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $204,706, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $215,255.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $110.0 for Merck & Co over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Merck & Co's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Merck & Co's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.8 $3.65 $3.8 $95.00 $62.3K 9.9K 60 MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.09 $1.74 $2.09 $95.00 $54.1K 10.7K 1 MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.55 $4.5 $4.55 $90.00 $46.8K 1.5K 104 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $0.7 $0.47 $0.58 $100.00 $44.7K 128 1.0K MRK PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $10.25 $9.35 $9.7 $100.00 $43.6K 14 45

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform, led by Keytruda, is a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business aimed at preventing pediatric diseases, as well as Gardasil for human papillomavirus. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, 47% of the company's sales are generated from US human health (pharmaceuticals and vaccines).

In light of the recent options history for Merck & Co, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Merck & Co

Currently trading with a volume of 2,911,041, the MRK's price is up by 1.08%, now at $97.94.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Merck & Co

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $119.0.

* An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Merck & Co, maintaining a target price of $120. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Merck & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $125. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Hold rating on Merck & Co, maintaining a target price of $111.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Merck & Co options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.