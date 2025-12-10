Circle Internet Group Unusual Options Activity For December 10

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Circle Internet Group.

Looking at options history for Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,133,856 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,608,657.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $200.0 for Circle Internet Group over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Circle Internet Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Circle Internet Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Circle Internet Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/17/26 $13.25 $12.2 $12.75 $75.00 $510.0K 13 400 CRCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $94.45 $89.0 $93.87 $180.00 $394.2K 117 42 CRCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/12/25 $23.05 $18.25 $20.7 $67.00 $207.0K 105 0 CRCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.8 $4.6 $4.8 $85.00 $144.0K 7.7K 362 CRCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.75 $4.6 $4.75 $85.00 $138.2K 7.7K 662

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Inc is a financial technology firm engaged in digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications. The company is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Circle Internet Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Circle Internet Group

With a trading volume of 4,045,328, the price of CRCL is down by -3.65%, reaching $85.64.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Circle Internet Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $108.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Circle Internet Group, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Circle Internet Group, which currently sits at a price target of $70. * An analyst from Baird upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $110. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Circle Internet Group, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Circle Internet Group with a target price of $190.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Circle Internet Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.