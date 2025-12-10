Lyft Unusual Options Activity For December 10

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LYFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Lyft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $212,745, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $230,465.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $21.5 for Lyft over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lyft's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lyft's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $21.5, over the past month.

Lyft Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.2 $9.0 $9.2 $15.00 $79.1K 19.2K 92 LYFT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $4.55 $4.0 $4.26 $20.00 $42.6K 2.3K 100 LYFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $4.25 $4.0 $4.25 $20.00 $42.5K 2.3K 200 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.6 $7.2 $7.65 $17.00 $42.0K 7.2K 62 LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/23/26 $1.66 $1.65 $1.65 $20.50 $41.2K 3 180

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Present Market Standing of Lyft

With a trading volume of 5,245,192, the price of LYFT is down by -1.24%, reaching $21.51.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lyft

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $24.3.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $22. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Lyft, maintaining a target price of $27. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Lyft, targeting a price of $26. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Lyft, targeting a price of $26. * In a positive move, an analyst from Arete Research has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $20.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lyft options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.