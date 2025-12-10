Decoding Rocket Lab's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Rocket Lab. Our analysis of options history for Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $265,090, and 11 were calls, valued at $487,332.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $100.0 for Rocket Lab over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rocket Lab's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rocket Lab's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Rocket Lab Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $4.1 $3.75 $3.97 $50.00 $99.2K 2.8K 296 RKLB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $5.0 $4.6 $4.82 $50.00 $72.3K 9.6K 230 RKLB PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $1.66 $1.65 $1.66 $52.00 $66.5K 281 1.2K RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.4 $5.35 $5.35 $55.00 $53.9K 9.2K 242 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $1.8 $1.7 $1.8 $53.00 $52.3K 3.5K 384

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Corp is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments Launch Services and Space Systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, and rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rocket Lab, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Rocket Lab's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 8,999,249, the RKLB's price is up by 0.04%, now at $53.45.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days.

Expert Opinions on Rocket Lab

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $65.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Rocket Lab, maintaining a target price of $67. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $63. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Rocket Lab, maintaining a target price of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Rocket Lab with a target price of $63. * An analyst from Stifel has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $75.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.