What the Options Market Tells Us About D-Wave Quantum

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in QBTS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for D-Wave Quantum. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 62% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,125, and 7 calls, totaling $399,075.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $27.5 to $50.0 for D-Wave Quantum during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for D-Wave Quantum's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across D-Wave Quantum's significant trades, within a strike price range of $27.5 to $50.0, over the past month.

D-Wave Quantum Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.1 $3.65 $3.65 $50.00 $109.5K 1.0K 600 QBTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.15 $3.65 $3.65 $50.00 $109.5K 1.0K 300 QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.9 $10.15 $10.9 $30.00 $43.6K 8.3K 40 QBTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/09/26 $3.55 $3.3 $3.43 $27.50 $42.8K 38 160 QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $0.37 $0.34 $0.34 $30.00 $37.5K 5.2K 1.3K

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Having examined the options trading patterns of D-Wave Quantum, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of D-Wave Quantum

Trading volume stands at 6,812,055, with QBTS's price down by -1.8%, positioned at $27.82.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 92 days.

Expert Opinions on D-Wave Quantum

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $44.0.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $44.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.