A Closer Look at Rigetti Computing's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RGTI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Rigetti Computing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 69% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $416,344, and 4 are calls, amounting to $154,660.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $85.0 for Rigetti Computing over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rigetti Computing's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rigetti Computing's significant trades, within a strike price range of $14.0 to $85.0, over the past month.

Rigetti Computing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.1 $3.0 $3.1 $28.00 $54.2K 709 8 RGTI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.0 $3.7 $3.78 $30.00 $53.2K 7.7K 568 RGTI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.0 $3.7 $3.78 $30.00 $53.2K 7.7K 708 RGTI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.0 $3.7 $3.77 $30.00 $53.1K 7.7K 428 RGTI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.0 $3.7 $3.76 $30.00 $52.9K 7.7K 288

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Current Position of Rigetti Computing

With a trading volume of 10,473,713, the price of RGTI is down by -4.89%, reaching $26.84.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rigetti Computing

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $37.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rigetti Computing, which currently sits at a price target of $40. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Rigetti Computing, targeting a price of $35.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Rigetti Computing with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.