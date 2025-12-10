Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CIEN

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CIEN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Ciena.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $73,040, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $528,010.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $250.0 for Ciena, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ciena's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ciena's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Ciena Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CIEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $35.3 $35.2 $35.2 $250.00 $352.0K 14 100 CIEN PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $18.3 $16.6 $16.6 $217.50 $36.5K 22 22 CIEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $16.6 $15.4 $16.6 $217.50 $36.5K 22 44 CIEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $33.8 $32.0 $32.25 $220.00 $32.2K 1.5K 0 CIEN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $16.5 $14.3 $15.6 $220.00 $29.6K 472 60

About Ciena

Ciena is a telecommunications equipment provider focused on optical transport technologies, with clients in a number of industries such as communication services providers, web-scale providers, cable operators, government, and large enterprises worldwide. The company provides equipment, software, and services that support transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and data traffic management.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Ciena, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Ciena's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 226,467, the price of CIEN is up by 1.31%, reaching $217.15.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Ciena

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $214.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Ciena, targeting a price of $185. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ciena, which currently sits at a price target of $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Ciena with a target price of $230. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Ciena, maintaining a target price of $240. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Ciena, maintaining a target price of $240.

