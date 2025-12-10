This Is What Whales Are Betting On GE Vernova

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on GE Vernova.

Looking at options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) we detected 62 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $831,811 and 50, calls, for a total amount of $3,669,979.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $520.0 to $1000.0 for GE Vernova over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Vernova's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Vernova's whale activity within a strike price range from $520.0 to $1000.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $68.9 $63.3 $69.0 $670.00 $690.0K 1.2K 120 GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $102.6 $102.6 $102.6 $620.00 $483.2K 671 103 GEV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/23/26 $50.7 $43.0 $46.51 $720.00 $186.0K 0 41 GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $71.2 $65.7 $68.48 $650.00 $158.6K 1.7K 190 GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $117.1 $111.5 $117.0 $600.00 $137.8K 837 252

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding GE Vernova, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is GE Vernova Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,606,709, the GEV's price is up by 14.14%, now at $713.72.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On GE Vernova

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $769.75.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $720. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $804. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $775. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $780.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.