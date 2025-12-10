Decoding Strategy's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Strategy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $93,000, and 19 are calls, amounting to $2,692,979.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $0.5 to $250.0 for Strategy over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Strategy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Strategy's whale activity within a strike price range from $0.5 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Strategy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $12.9 $12.5 $12.9 $185.00 $1.1M 593 0 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $33.45 $33.4 $33.4 $160.00 $317.4K 3.6K 95 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $12.65 $12.3 $12.65 $185.00 $307.1K 593 887 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $16.65 $16.25 $16.25 $175.00 $295.7K 2.3K 217 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $89.0 $86.8 $86.8 $200.00 $86.8K 1.3K 0

About Strategy

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Strategy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Strategy

Currently trading with a volume of 2,156,013, the MSTR's price is down by -1.92%, now at $185.37.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Strategy

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $450.0.

* An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Strategy, maintaining a target price of $450.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.