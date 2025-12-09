A Closer Look at Structure Therapeutics's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GPCR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Structure Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 71% bullish and 4%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $687,227, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $680,845.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $90.0 for Structure Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Structure Therapeutics stands at 976.18, with a total volume reaching 2,437.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Structure Therapeutics, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Structure Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GPCR PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $14.5 $12.8 $12.8 $65.00 $128.0K 0 200 GPCR PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $14.5 $12.0 $12.8 $65.00 $128.0K 0 100 GPCR PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $13.2 $11.8 $11.8 $65.00 $99.1K 0 400 GPCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $28.4 $26.3 $26.9 $40.00 $94.1K 5.1K 49 GPCR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.0 $1.5 $1.6 $60.00 $80.0K 612 515

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small-molecule therapeutics to treat a wide range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its differentiated technology platform leverages both structure-based drug discovery and expertise in computational chemistry to discover and develop small molecule therapeutics against G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). The group operates and manages its business as one reportable and operating segment, which is the business of research and development of medicines that target chronic diseases with unmet medical needs.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Structure Therapeutics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Structure Therapeutics's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,708,054, the price of GPCR is down -0.4% at $69.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Structure Therapeutics

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $96.33.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Structure Therapeutics, targeting a price of $90. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Structure Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Clear Street keeps a Buy rating on Structure Therapeutics with a target price of $99.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Structure Therapeutics options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.