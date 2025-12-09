MongoDB Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MDB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for MongoDB. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $160,960, and 16 are calls, amounting to $1,080,054.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $330.0 to $500.0 for MongoDB over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MongoDB's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MongoDB's significant trades, within a strike price range of $330.0 to $500.0, over the past month.

MongoDB Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $71.75 $69.2 $71.75 $350.00 $358.7K 863 50 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $9.4 $9.15 $9.4 $410.00 $105.2K 207 213 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.0 $20.2 $21.0 $420.00 $81.9K 333 53 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $22.85 $22.45 $22.45 $440.00 $60.6K 195 12 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $9.3 $8.7 $9.3 $410.00 $58.5K 207 16

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MongoDB, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of MongoDB

With a trading volume of 664,308, the price of MDB is down by -0.42%, reaching $416.97.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About MongoDB

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $460.0.

* An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $450. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $450. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $385. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $490. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MongoDB options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.