Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ASTS

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 63 uncommon options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,356,725, and 46 are calls, for a total amount of $3,370,200.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $150.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AST SpaceMobile's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AST SpaceMobile's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.5 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $19.15 $17.6 $18.0 $70.00 $450.0K 1.4K 250 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $14.95 $14.9 $14.9 $70.00 $149.0K 2.5K 124 ASTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $25.65 $25.05 $25.65 $70.00 $128.2K 400 51 ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $27.4 $25.05 $25.35 $70.00 $126.7K 400 105 ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $27.4 $25.05 $25.35 $70.00 $126.7K 400 155

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AST SpaceMobile, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

AST SpaceMobile's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 7,982,913, with ASTS's price down by -0.43%, positioned at $73.69.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 83 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About AST SpaceMobile

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $66.3.

* An analyst from Clear Street persists with their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, maintaining a target price of $87. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Scotiabank upgrades its rating to Sector Perform with a revised price target of $45.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.