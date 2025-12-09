Clearwater Analytics Hldg Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Clearwater Analytics Hldg.

Looking at options history for Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN) we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $213,510 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,093,437.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.5 and $25.0 for Clearwater Analytics Hldg, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Clearwater Analytics Hldg options trades today is 7077.5 with a total volume of 31,146.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Clearwater Analytics Hldg's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.5 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Clearwater Analytics Hldg 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CWAN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.65 $1.4 $1.6 $22.50 $96.7K 16.9K 2.8K CWAN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.4 $4.1 $4.2 $17.50 $93.2K 4.2K 224 CWAN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.5 $2.4 $2.4 $20.00 $72.0K 15.1K 1.1K CWAN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.4 $4.2 $4.21 $17.50 $63.3K 4.2K 502 CWAN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.2 $4.0 $4.04 $17.50 $60.8K 4.2K 1.0K

About Clearwater Analytics Hldg

Clearwater Analytics describes its mission as aiming to be the world's most trusted and comprehensive technology platform for the entire investment cycle. Clearwater has historically focused on back-office functions such as investment accounting, but with acquisitions such Enfusion, Beacon, and Bistro, the firm has broadened its focus with front-office and middle-office capabilities. Clearwater primarily serves insurance companies, asset managers, hedge funds, and corporate treasuries. Pro forma for Enfusion, about 76% of Clearwater's revenue is generated in the US.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Clearwater Analytics Hldg, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Clearwater Analytics Hldg Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,646,184, the price of CWAN is down by -1.52%, reaching $21.43.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Clearwater Analytics Hldg

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $30.0.

* An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Clearwater Analytics Hldg, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Keep up with the latest options trades for Clearwater Analytics Hldg with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.