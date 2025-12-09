Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SBUX Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $172,973, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $318,900.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $95.0 for Starbucks during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Starbucks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Starbucks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Starbucks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $21.2 $18.35 $18.99 $70.00 $56.9K 498 30 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $43.9 $43.3 $43.45 $40.00 $52.1K 28 26 SBUX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $43.8 $43.0 $43.45 $40.00 $52.1K 28 14 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.26 $1.25 $1.26 $82.00 $50.4K 606 653 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.0 $4.95 $5.0 $85.00 $37.5K 4.0K 80

About Starbucks

Starbucks stands out as the world's biggest and most recognizable coffee brand, powered by ultracustomizable beverages in-store and a sweeping footprint of nearly 41,000 cafes in over 80 countries. About 52% are company-operated, with the balance run by licensees. The company operates roasteries and sells across its North America (74% of revenue as of the end of fiscal 2025), international (21%), and channel development (5%) segments. The brand collects revenue from company-operated stores, licensee royalties, equipment and product sales, retail ready-to-drink beverages, and packaged coffee.

Current Position of Starbucks

With a trading volume of 5,703,899, the price of SBUX is down by -0.77%, reaching $82.77.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Starbucks

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $84.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from TD Cowen lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $84.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.