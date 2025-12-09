Spotlight on SoFi Technologies: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoFi Technologies.

Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $580,710 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,081,201.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1.0 and $47.0 for SoFi Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $1.0 to $47.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.12 $1.06 $1.13 $25.00 $338.9K 29.3K 3.0K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $5.1 $5.1 $5.1 $47.00 $229.5K 1.5K 950 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/28 $12.85 $12.55 $12.85 $25.00 $96.3K 2.3K 81 SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $7.85 $7.3 $7.54 $42.00 $75.4K 7.0K 102 SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.37 $1.35 $1.37 $26.00 $68.5K 10.1K 649

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

SoFi Technologies's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 27,172,853, the price of SOFI is down by -2.11%, reaching $27.03.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Technologies

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $28.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

