Amazon.com's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) we detected 76 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,347,129 and 60, calls, for a total amount of $7,580,793.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $370.0 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Amazon.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Amazon.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $370.0, over the past month.

Amazon.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $30.45 $30.2 $30.2 $300.00 $2.2M 5.7K 752 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $53.05 $52.7 $52.7 $180.00 $1.3M 2.1K 252 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $39.45 $39.1 $39.2 $270.00 $486.0K 1.0K 124 AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.0 $10.85 $10.9 $180.00 $327.0K 11.1K 303 AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $9.7 $9.6 $9.65 $220.00 $289.5K 6.2K 401

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Amazon.com, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Amazon.com

With a volume of 11,302,739, the price of AMZN is up 0.36% at $227.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Amazon.com

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $302.0.

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $305. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $305. * An analyst from Citizens downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $295. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $305.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.