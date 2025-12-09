A Closer Look at Seagate Technology Hldgs's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Seagate Technology Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $523,570, and 15 were calls, valued at $2,611,173.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $350.0 for Seagate Technology Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Technology Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Technology Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Technology Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $159.1 $157.2 $159.1 $125.00 $763.6K 430 160 STX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $160.8 $157.2 $159.1 $125.00 $652.3K 430 112 STX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $136.3 $132.7 $134.52 $150.00 $403.5K 229 30 STX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $161.2 $157.2 $159.2 $125.00 $254.7K 430 16 STX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.6 $4.4 $4.6 $267.50 $234.0K 2 509

About Seagate Technology Hldgs

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

In light of the recent options history for Seagate Technology Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Seagate Technology Hldgs Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,084,195, the STX's price is down by -0.17%, now at $284.92.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Seagate Technology Hldgs

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $357.5.

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $320. * An analyst from China Renaissance downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $325. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $465. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

