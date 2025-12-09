10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $450.00 $142.4K 15.1K 63.8K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $230.00 $48.3K 12.5K 13.5K PLAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $18.00 $28.7K 441 407 NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $64.00 $45.7K 418 332 ONON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $35.00 $95.2K 579 261 FLUT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $210.00 $26.0K 3.1K 254 BBWI CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $20.00 $49.0K 279 202 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $430.00 $46.8K 76 144 QS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $18.00 $29.8K 225 52 LOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $240.00 $28.6K 956 37

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 171 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.4K, with a price of $833.0 per contract. There were 15158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 12534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLAY (NASDAQ:PLAY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 185 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ONON (NYSE:ONON), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 402 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 261 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.2K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FLUT (NYSE:FLUT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 3123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBWI (NYSE:BBWI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $3345.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW (NYSE:LOW), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 101 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 956 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.