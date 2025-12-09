options image
December 9, 2025 12:36 PM 5 min read

10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $138.00 $30.8K 1.7K 3.8K
BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $54.00 $28.5K 5.0K 3.0K
BULL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.50 $38.0K 1.9K 935
KEY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $19.00 $26.0K 39.7K 684
C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $140.00 $54.2K 2.8K 494
JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $312.50 $52.1K 822 489
GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $720.00 $322.0K 285 129
USB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $50.00 $25.0K 11.4K 117
PRU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $100.00 $51.8K 273 73
COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $290.00 $27.7K 838 48

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 5050 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BULL (NASDAQ:BULL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 1938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KEY (NYSE:KEY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 39782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 555 day(s) on June 17, 2027. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $654.0 per contract. There were 2892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $312.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.1K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $322.0K, with a price of $16100.0 per contract. There were 285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding USB (NYSE:USB), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 11456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PRU (NYSE:PRU), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 402 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 73 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $3470.0 per contract. There were 838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BAC Logo
BACBank of America Corp
$54.040.26%
Overview
BULL Logo
BULLWebull Corp
$9.992.94%
C Logo
CCitigroup Inc
$109.040.11%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$282.402.99%
GS Logo
GSThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc
$878.631.38%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$138.371.42%
JPM Logo
JPMJPMorgan Chase & Co
$317.110.60%
KEY Logo
KEYKeyCorp
$20.224.28%
PRU Logo
PRUPrudential Financial Inc
$112.430.99%
USB Logo
USBU.S. Bancorp
$51.810.78%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
OptionsBZI-AUOA
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved