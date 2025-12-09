10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $138.00 $30.8K 1.7K 3.8K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $54.00 $28.5K 5.0K 3.0K BULL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.50 $38.0K 1.9K 935 KEY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $19.00 $26.0K 39.7K 684 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $140.00 $54.2K 2.8K 494 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $312.50 $52.1K 822 489 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $720.00 $322.0K 285 129 USB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $50.00 $25.0K 11.4K 117 PRU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $100.00 $51.8K 273 73 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $290.00 $27.7K 838 48

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 5050 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BULL (NASDAQ:BULL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 1938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KEY (NYSE:KEY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 39782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 555 day(s) on June 17, 2027. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $654.0 per contract. There were 2892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $312.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.1K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $322.0K, with a price of $16100.0 per contract. There were 285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding USB (NYSE:USB), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 11456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PRU (NYSE:PRU), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 402 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 73 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $3470.0 per contract. There were 838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

