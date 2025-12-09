10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $205.00 $26.3K 3.8K 5.3K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $95.00 $32.4K 3.3K 3.0K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $410.00 $25.0K 3.6K 1.2K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $180.00 $53.6K 11.2K 1.1K WULF CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $15.00 $25.0K 14.2K 1.0K CSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $70.00 $236.2K 1.6K 750 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $250.00 $28.3K 22.1K 507 HUT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $38.00 $62.5K 2.8K 502 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $305.00 $95.9K 2.3K 475 RGTI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $28.00 $56.8K 1.7K 458

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 3865 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 3367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 3627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 801 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 11276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 14261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 283 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $236.2K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 1615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $566.0 per contract. There were 22196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HUT (NASDAQ:HUT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 2822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.9K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 2335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 290 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.8K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 1744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.