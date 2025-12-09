Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMD

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 63 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $828,735, and 47 are calls, for a total amount of $3,820,746.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $500.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Advanced Micro Devices stands at 3822.39, with a total volume reaching 78,973.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Advanced Micro Devices, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $8.0 $7.95 $8.0 $270.00 $524.0K 2.7K 686 AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $63.95 $63.1 $63.55 $160.00 $317.7K 13.5K 103 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $31.55 $31.1 $31.55 $195.00 $315.5K 87 110 AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $63.95 $63.05 $63.55 $160.00 $190.6K 13.5K 3 AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $139.5 $138.95 $139.23 $100.00 $139.2K 1.2K 10

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers (including artificial intelligence), industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. However, AMD is emerging as a prominent player in AI GPUs and related hardware. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 14,149,970, the AMD's price is down by -0.28%, now at $220.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $285.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $260. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $285. * An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $283.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.