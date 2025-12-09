Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SNDK

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SanDisk.

Looking at options history for SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) we detected 41 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,296,890 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,375,964.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $420.0 for SanDisk over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SanDisk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SanDisk's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

SanDisk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $18.4 $16.7 $16.82 $175.00 $167.8K 4 100 SNDK PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $16.7 $15.0 $16.7 $175.00 $167.0K 4 300 SNDK PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $16.7 $15.0 $16.7 $175.00 $167.0K 4 200 SNDK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $143.9 $140.0 $141.93 $100.00 $141.9K 35 10 SNDK PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $3.2 $2.35 $2.65 $200.00 $135.1K 922 604

About SanDisk

Sandisk is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages most of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SanDisk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of SanDisk

Trading volume stands at 4,121,486, with SNDK's price down by -2.71%, positioned at $219.36.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 60 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for SanDisk

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $275.6.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from China Renaissance downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $322. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on SanDisk, maintaining a target price of $263. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for SanDisk, targeting a price of $220. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on SanDisk, maintaining a target price of $300. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on SanDisk, maintaining a target price of $273.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

