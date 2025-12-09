American Airlines Group's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in AAL usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 10 options transactions for American Airlines Group. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 90% being bullish and 0% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 9 are puts, valued at $602,850, and there was a single call, worth $35,280.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $17.0 for American Airlines Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Airlines Group options trades today is 19883.75 with a total volume of 31,454.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Airlines Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $17.0 over the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $0.72 $0.7 $0.7 $10.00 $161.0K 35.9K 9.1K AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $0.73 $0.71 $0.71 $10.00 $91.6K 35.9K 4.3K AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $0.73 $0.71 $0.71 $10.00 $63.8K 35.9K 5.3K AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $0.73 $0.71 $0.71 $10.00 $59.6K 35.9K 3.0K AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $0.73 $0.71 $0.71 $10.00 $56.8K 35.9K 2.1K

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with American Airlines Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is American Airlines Group Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 19,992,409, with AAL's price down by -0.74%, positioned at $14.75.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 44 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for American Airlines Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $17.88.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $19. * In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.