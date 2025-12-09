This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tempus AI

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Tempus AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,400, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $521,180.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $100.0 for Tempus AI, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Tempus AI's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Tempus AI's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Tempus AI Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.6 $15.9 $15.9 $100.00 $138.3K 13.7K 100 TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.6 $4.5 $4.6 $80.00 $91.9K 5.5K 4 TEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.5 $7.3 $7.4 $75.00 $74.0K 5.1K 126 TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $3.1 $2.15 $3.04 $82.00 $68.4K 11 250 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $9.7 $9.4 $9.4 $85.00 $47.0K 600 55

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

In light of the recent options history for Tempus AI, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Tempus AI

With a trading volume of 1,050,597, the price of TEM is down by -0.8%, reaching $76.42.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tempus AI

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $87.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $105. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tempus AI, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $85. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Tempus AI, maintaining a target price of $80.

