What the Options Market Tells Us About Booking Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $352,130, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $192,590.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5000.0 to $5350.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Booking Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Booking Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5000.0 to $5350.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Booking Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $87.7 $67.6 $87.7 $5065.00 $70.1K 0 8 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $588.0 $576.3 $576.3 $5300.00 $57.6K 6 4 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $592.0 $575.5 $575.5 $5300.00 $57.5K 6 5 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $580.0 $555.3 $567.2 $5300.00 $56.7K 6 3 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $568.0 $555.6 $555.6 $5300.00 $55.5K 6 1

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airlines, rental cars, restaurants, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Booking Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 41,624, the BKNG's price is down by -1.44%, now at $5103.04.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Booking Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $6083.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BTIG lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $6250. * An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $6000. * In a positive move, an analyst from Wedbush has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $6000.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.