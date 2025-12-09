Looking At Eli Lilly's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Eli Lilly.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $43,110, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $686,615.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $700.0 to $1300.0 for Eli Lilly during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale trades within a strike price range from $700.0 to $1300.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $42.3 $40.7 $42.35 $1000.00 $93.0K 65 26 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $17.0 $14.5 $17.0 $1000.00 $69.7K 194 23 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $24.05 $19.6 $23.12 $1010.00 $69.3K 80 107 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $21.35 $17.25 $18.43 $1010.00 $55.2K 80 0 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $167.45 $163.45 $165.35 $850.00 $49.6K 1.1K 0

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Eli Lilly, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Eli Lilly

Currently trading with a volume of 288,294, the LLY's price is up by 0.24%, now at $1000.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1178.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1290. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $1150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $1300. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1200. * An analyst from Freedom Capital Markets downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $950.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.