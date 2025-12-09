Decoding IREN's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on IREN (NASDAQ:IREN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IREN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for IREN.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $126,368, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $462,090.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $75.0 for IREN during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IREN options trades today is 4901.64 with a total volume of 1,537.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IREN's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

IREN Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $10.1 $9.6 $9.6 $45.00 $192.0K 753 200 IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $3.05 $2.95 $3.05 $50.00 $64.4K 3.6K 569 IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $7.5 $7.5 $7.5 $44.00 $60.0K 613 80 IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.85 $6.65 $7.45 $75.00 $51.4K 967 71 IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.96 $1.82 $1.92 $50.00 $38.4K 9.2K 478

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy. Bitcoin mining operations generate revenue by earning Bitcoin through a combination of Block rewards and transaction fees from the operation of its Bitcoin miners and exchanging these Bitcoin for fiat currencies such as USD or CAD.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding IREN, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of IREN

With a volume of 3,617,421, the price of IREN is down -0.17% at $46.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

Expert Opinions on IREN

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $63.0.

* An analyst from Citizens downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on IREN with a target price of $70. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Underweight rating on IREN, maintaining a target price of $39.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.