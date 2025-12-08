Mastercard's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Mastercard. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $130,368, and 14 are calls, amounting to $1,179,675.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $480.0 and $560.0 for Mastercard, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale activity within a strike price range from $480.0 to $560.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $96.95 $96.0 $96.0 $540.00 $480.0K 253 15 MA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/09/26 $16.25 $16.1 $16.25 $535.00 $146.8K 3 90 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $96.95 $96.0 $96.0 $540.00 $134.4K 253 15 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $101.65 $98.6 $98.6 $480.00 $49.3K 4 7 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $94.6 $90.9 $91.85 $490.00 $45.9K 23 12

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Mastercard, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Mastercard

Currently trading with a volume of 1,103,671, the MA's price is down by -1.24%, now at $538.73.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Mastercard

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $633.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from HSBC has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $633.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.