Looking At Viking Therapeutics's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in VKTX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Viking Therapeutics. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 46% bullish and 46% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $35,245, and 12 calls, totaling $547,650.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $50.0 for Viking Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Viking Therapeutics stands at 2520.33, with a total volume reaching 1,069.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Viking Therapeutics, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.35 $7.75 $9.35 $30.00 $100.9K 2.9K 118 VKTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $21.5 $18.0 $20.0 $37.50 $100.0K 49 50 VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $10.5 $9.25 $9.56 $35.00 $47.8K 1.1K 68 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $7.6 $6.8 $7.6 $40.00 $38.7K 1.1K 110 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $7.75 $7.4 $7.75 $40.00 $38.7K 1.1K 52

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Viking Therapeutics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Viking Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,016,844, the price of VKTX is down by -0.16%, reaching $38.49.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Viking Therapeutics

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $107.0.

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $107.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Viking Therapeutics options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.