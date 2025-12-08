Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Western Digital

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WDC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Western Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $173,240, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,708,957.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $125.0 to $250.0 for Western Digital during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Western Digital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Western Digital's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Western Digital Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $12.7 $12.45 $12.7 $170.00 $334.0K 7 495 WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $12.75 $12.45 $12.75 $170.00 $237.1K 7 232 WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/23/26 $18.15 $17.2 $17.2 $167.50 $172.0K 13 100 WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/23/26 $16.9 $16.9 $16.9 $167.50 $168.9K 13 200 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $23.95 $23.65 $23.65 $230.00 $113.5K 6 49

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly, with Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufactures its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

In light of the recent options history for Western Digital, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Western Digital

With a trading volume of 2,136,889, the price of WDC is up by 0.97%, reaching $170.53.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Western Digital

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $210.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

