Spotlight on Enphase Energy: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $360,453 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $202,039.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $125.0 for Enphase Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Enphase Energy stands at 2222.67, with a total volume reaching 2,526.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Enphase Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $6.95 $6.65 $6.65 $35.00 $140.3K 2.6K 214 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.4 $8.1 $8.1 $35.00 $81.0K 2.7K 101 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.92 $0.77 $0.78 $30.00 $62.4K 6.3K 833 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $1.2 $1.11 $1.2 $30.50 $60.3K 0 503 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $2.7 $2.62 $2.62 $35.00 $57.3K 2.7K 233

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Enphase Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Enphase Energy

Trading volume stands at 2,711,419, with ENPH's price down by -0.19%, positioned at $31.19.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 57 days.

Expert Opinions on Enphase Energy

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $33.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $33.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.