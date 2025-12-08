Smart Money Is Betting Big In TSLA Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Tesla. Our analysis of options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) revealed 656 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 49% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 347 were puts, with a value of $20,066,486, and 309 were calls, valued at $25,320,578.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $220.0 to $960.0 for Tesla over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tesla's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tesla's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $220.0 to $960.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tesla Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $87.25 $87.2 $87.2 $700.00 $688.8K 12.8K 211 TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $107.65 $107.3 $107.47 $430.00 $494.3K 1.5K 123 TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.4 $4.35 $4.35 $545.00 $455.0K 1.8K 1.4K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $149.9 $148.15 $149.07 $330.00 $432.2K 946 30 TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $92.25 $91.95 $92.07 $470.00 $423.5K 2.3K 98

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of real world artificial intelligence software, which includes autonomous driving and humanoid robots. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling a sports car and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network and an auto insurance business.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tesla, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 40,787,209, with TSLA's price down by -3.68%, positioned at $438.27.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $469.33.

* An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $475. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $425. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $508.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.