10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $440.00 $31.1K 5.0K 39.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $225.00 $57.6K 14.3K 5.4K DUOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $215.00 $40.9K 72 340 CHWY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $35.50 $27.5K 429 318 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $145.00 $28.4K 10.6K 292 QSR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $72.50 $25.5K 98 263 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $20.00 $26.6K 12.3K 157 CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $29.00 $50.2K 1.9K 155 HD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $370.00 $30.1K 256 13 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5050.00 $50.8K 9 5

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 5002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 261 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $221.0 per contract. There were 14311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DUOL (NASDAQ:DUOL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 215 contract(s) at a $35.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 10667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QSR (NYSE:QSR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 232 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 98 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 192 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 12302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 1913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 403 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $3007.0 per contract. There were 256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 403 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $5050.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $50830.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.