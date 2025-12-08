10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUV CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $40.00 $546.0K 2.4K 15.0K BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $115.00 $69.3K 7.9K 1.6K EH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $14.00 $43.7K 42 834 LUNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $12.00 $26.0K 2.2K 296 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/02/26 $185.00 $43.8K 107 129 SYM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $70.00 $61.7K 326 92 ITT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $170.00 $26.6K 2 76 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $190.00 $35.6K 1.5K 56 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $580.00 $51.6K 1.2K 53 PRIM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $155.00 $34.5K 207 52

• For LUV (NYSE:LUV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 102 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2600 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $546.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 2485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.3K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 7935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1698 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EH (NASDAQ:EH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 625 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 2239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $1095.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SYM (NASDAQ:SYM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.7K, with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ITT (NYSE:ITT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $1620.0 per contract. There were 1527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 403 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $10330.0 per contract. There were 1210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PRIM (NYSE:PRIM), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

