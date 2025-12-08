10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $55.00 $28.5K 12.5K 45.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $280.00 $84.3K 19.8K 30.5K CFLT PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $23.00 $43.3K 16.6K 14.5K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $400.00 $31.1K 5.3K 7.4K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $217.50 $32.1K 1.2K 5.6K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $220.00 $26.8K 14.0K 4.3K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $180.00 $31.6K 20.9K 3.9K MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $240.00 $84.0K 971 2.4K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $50.00 $104.0K 33.0K 1.8K IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $65.00 $34.2K 7.1K 1.2K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For U (NYSE:U), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 136 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 12566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 527 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.3K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 19868 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CFLT (NASDAQ:CFLT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 14434 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $3.0 per contract. There were 16688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $1555.0 per contract. There were 5325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $459.0 per contract. There were 1212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 14035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 66 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $479.0 per contract. There were 20940 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3941 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.0K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 33041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1847 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 774 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $2015.0 per contract. There were 7196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.