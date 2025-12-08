Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus.

Looking at options history for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $145,680 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $350,752.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $35.0 for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $35.0, over the past month.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.5 $8.0 $9.2 $20.00 $91.9K 2.4K 101 TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.5 $8.0 $9.2 $20.00 $91.8K 2.4K 201 TEVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.88 $2.82 $2.88 $28.00 $86.4K 383 311 TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.35 $3.42 $25.00 $68.4K 12.0K 228 TEVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $9.8 $8.95 $9.22 $25.00 $46.1K 576 50

About Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Teva Pharmaceutical, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: the central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,012,453, the price of TEVA is down -0.65% at $28.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Expert Opinions on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $33.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Scotiabank lowers its rating to Sector Outperform with a new price target of $35. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, targeting a price of $31.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.