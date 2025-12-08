A Closer Look at DigitalBridge Gr's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on DigitalBridge Gr.

Looking at options history for DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $224,280 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $692,643.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $17.0 for DigitalBridge Gr over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of DigitalBridge Gr stands at 5211.43, with a total volume reaching 15,034.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in DigitalBridge Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $17.0, throughout the last 30 days.

DigitalBridge Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DBRG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.0 $2.7 $2.87 $13.00 $355.3K 6.4K 2.8K DBRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.6 $1.45 $1.57 $16.00 $192.9K 2.0K 2.8K DBRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.4 $1.1 $1.2 $14.00 $60.0K 174 1.5K DBRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.5 $1.1 $1.2 $14.00 $60.0K 174 508 DBRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $5.3 $4.6 $4.81 $10.00 $48.0K 231 220

About DigitalBridge Gr

DigitalBridge Group Inc is a developer of alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. The company's platform invests in and operates businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centres, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, to provide clients with funds for digital infrastructure real estate infrastructure.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with DigitalBridge Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of DigitalBridge Gr

Trading volume stands at 6,152,815, with DBRG's price up by 4.04%, positioned at $14.69.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 73 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About DigitalBridge Gr

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $23.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on DigitalBridge Gr with a target price of $23.

