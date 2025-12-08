AppLovin's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AppLovin.

Looking at options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) we detected 86 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,292,160 and 68, calls, for a total amount of $5,238,686.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $850.0 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AppLovin stands at 414.14, with a total volume reaching 2,735.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AppLovin, situated within the strike price corridor from $300.0 to $850.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AppLovin Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/17/26 $187.9 $183.1 $187.9 $620.00 $657.8K 70 35 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $409.1 $406.0 $406.0 $300.00 $406.0K 83 30 APP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/28 $132.7 $128.0 $130.35 $500.00 $260.7K 13 20 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $115.3 $106.4 $107.0 $610.00 $181.9K 408 24 APP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $119.1 $112.6 $119.1 $640.00 $166.8K 63 14

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

In light of the recent options history for AppLovin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

AppLovin's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,309,557, the APP's price is up by 0.73%, now at $697.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days.

Expert Opinions on AppLovin

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $820.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $820.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.