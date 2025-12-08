What the Options Market Tells Us About Synopsys

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for Synopsys.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $49,500, and 19, calls, for a total amount of $909,895.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $510.0 for Synopsys over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Synopsys stands at 208.64, with a total volume reaching 299.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Synopsys, situated within the strike price corridor from $400.0 to $510.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Synopsys Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/23/26 $61.8 $56.3 $59.5 $420.00 $119.0K 0 40 SNPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/23/26 $61.8 $56.3 $60.4 $420.00 $114.7K 0 60 SNPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.5 $24.9 $24.9 $480.00 $77.2K 550 0 SNPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $78.1 $78.1 $78.1 $400.00 $70.2K 55 10 SNPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $53.1 $53.0 $53.0 $415.00 $53.0K 34 10

About Synopsys

Synopsys is a provider of electronic design automation software and intellectual property products. EDA software automates and aids in the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Synopsys' comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a convergence of semiconductor companies moving up the stack of technologies toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house chip design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers alongside secular digitalization of various end markets benefits EDA vendors like Synopsys.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Synopsys, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Synopsys Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 618,818, the price of SNPS is down by -0.1%, reaching $466.31.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Synopsys

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $525.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Synopsys, which currently sits at a price target of $445. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $580. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Synopsys, maintaining a target price of $575. * An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $500.

