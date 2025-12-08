Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Applied Mat

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $232,678 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $739,613.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $330.0 for Applied Mat over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Mat options trades today is 955.69 with a total volume of 440.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Mat's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $330.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $18.15 $18.1 $18.15 $290.00 $272.2K 1.9K 8 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $26.9 $26.85 $26.9 $260.00 $169.4K 15 63 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.0 $7.45 $8.0 $330.00 $100.0K 167 125 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $125.0 $123.85 $125.0 $145.00 $100.0K 251 8 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $144.15 $143.15 $144.15 $125.00 $72.0K 87 5

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturer in the world. It has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Applied Materials holds leading market share in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Mat, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Applied Mat's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,298,298, the AMAT's price is up by 0.89%, now at $270.38.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 66 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Applied Mat

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $252.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Craig-Hallum lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $190. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $270. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $250. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $250. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $300.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Applied Mat options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.