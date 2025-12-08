Spotlight on SanDisk: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on SanDisk. Our analysis of options history for SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $832,920, and 22 were calls, valued at $2,357,369.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $420.0 for SanDisk, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SanDisk's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SanDisk's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $420.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SanDisk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $30.3 $27.1 $28.9 $240.00 $656.0K 710 227 SNDK CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $59.8 $57.2 $57.2 $175.00 $572.0K 924 269 SNDK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $12.3 $11.0 $11.75 $220.00 $327.8K 408 448 SNDK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $24.0 $21.3 $22.4 $220.00 $179.2K 236 90 SNDK CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $25.3 $24.1 $24.1 $420.00 $139.7K 592 58

About SanDisk

Sandisk is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages most of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

SanDisk's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,808,446, with SNDK's price down by -0.12%, positioned at $228.2.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 61 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for SanDisk

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $270.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

