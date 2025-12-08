Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ASML Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ASML Holding. Our analysis of options history for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $495,260, and 16 were calls, valued at $714,210.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $780.0 to $1500.0 for ASML Holding over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ASML Holding stands at 198.74, with a total volume reaching 406.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ASML Holding, situated within the strike price corridor from $780.0 to $1500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $57.0 $55.4 $57.0 $850.00 $285.0K 81 51 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $24.8 $24.0 $24.8 $1380.00 $124.0K 62 50 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $146.7 $143.3 $146.7 $1200.00 $117.3K 0 8 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $43.5 $42.1 $43.0 $1100.00 $90.3K 1.5K 24 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $156.2 $154.9 $156.2 $1160.00 $78.1K 30 5

About ASML Holding

ASML is the market leader in lithography systems for manufacturing semiconductors. Lithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. Lithography allows chipmakers to increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's largest clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

In light of the recent options history for ASML Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

ASML Holding's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 158,894, with ASML's price up by 2.39%, positioned at $1125.8.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 51 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for ASML Holding

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1303.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $1331. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, maintaining a target price of $1275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

