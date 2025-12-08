A Closer Look at 3M's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on 3M.

Looking at options history for 3M (NYSE:MMM) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,883,610 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $91,918.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $200.0 for 3M over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of 3M stands at 405.89, with a total volume reaching 2,300.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in 3M, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

3M Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MMM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $32.85 $30.3 $30.3 $195.00 $130.2K 148 83 MMM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.25 $16.2 $16.84 $180.00 $129.6K 361 154 MMM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.25 $16.0 $16.69 $180.00 $128.5K 361 231 MMM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.4 $10.9 $12.52 $175.00 $125.2K 799 489 MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $32.85 $30.3 $30.25 $195.00 $121.0K 148 0

About 3M

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding 3M, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of 3M

Currently trading with a volume of 480,123, the MMM's price is down by -2.59%, now at $163.15.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On 3M

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $184.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $178. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on 3M with a target price of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for 3M, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.