What the Options Market Tells Us About Galaxy Digital

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GLXY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Galaxy Digital. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $71,074, and 8 are calls, amounting to $339,325.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.5 and $37.5 for Galaxy Digital, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Galaxy Digital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Galaxy Digital's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.5 to $37.5 in the last 30 days.

Galaxy Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.25 $1.2 $1.25 $27.50 $57.6K 2.9K 649 GLXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.7 $10.2 $10.32 $25.00 $51.6K 1.3K 77 GLXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.5 $10.0 $10.0 $20.00 $50.0K 141 50 GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.0 $2.95 $3.0 $27.50 $46.2K 3.4K 225 GLXY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $4.7 $4.6 $4.6 $25.00 $43.2K 259 116

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc is engaged in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Its digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. The company invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. It has three operating business segments, Digital Assets and Data Centers, along with a Treasury & Corporate segment.

Where Is Galaxy Digital Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,330,764, with GLXY's price down by -1.6%, positioned at $27.13.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 80 days.

Expert Opinions on Galaxy Digital

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $33.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Galaxy Digital with a target price of $34. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Galaxy Digital, targeting a price of $30. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $42. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Galaxy Digital, targeting a price of $26.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

