Decoding Broadcom's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Broadcom.

Looking at options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) we detected 162 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 59 are puts, for a total amount of $4,077,855 and 103, calls, for a total amount of $7,952,891.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $560.0 for Broadcom during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Broadcom's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Broadcom's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $560.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Broadcom Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $13.0 $12.85 $12.95 $340.00 $388.5K 2.6K 609 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $32.15 $32.1 $32.15 $390.00 $279.6K 451 149 AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $177.95 $177.9 $177.9 $520.00 $266.9K 42 30 AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $18.85 $18.65 $18.7 $340.00 $248.7K 3.0K 234 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/02/26 $18.85 $18.75 $18.85 $395.00 $163.9K 393 404

About Broadcom

Broadcom is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and has also expanded into infrastructure software. Its semiconductors primarily serve computing, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, such as for its best-of-breed film bulk acoustic resonator filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments. Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as VMware, Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Broadcom, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Broadcom's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 11,874,673, with AVGO's price up by 2.01%, positioned at $388.68.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 6 days.

Expert Opinions on Broadcom

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $450.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Broadcom with a target price of $435. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Broadcom with a target price of $435. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $460. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $472. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Broadcom, maintaining a target price of $450.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

