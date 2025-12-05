Praxis Precision Medicine's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PRAX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Praxis Precision Medicine.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $481,965, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $1,290,815.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $300.0 for Praxis Precision Medicine over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Praxis Precision Medicine's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Praxis Precision Medicine's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

Praxis Precision Medicine 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PRAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $210.0 $207.0 $210.0 $65.00 $420.0K 633 40 PRAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $205.0 $201.5 $205.0 $65.00 $389.5K 633 0 PRAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $85.0 $80.6 $84.05 $230.00 $168.1K 6 20 PRAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $15.0 $13.0 $15.0 $250.00 $75.0K 0 559 PRAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $8.5 $3.6 $3.6 $150.00 $73.4K 200 200

About Praxis Precision Medicine

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is engaged in translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for patients affected by central nervous system disorders characterized by a neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. The company has generated three clinical-stage product candidates, ulixacaltamide (formerly known as PRAX-944), vormatrigine (formerly known as PRAX-628), and relutrigine (formerly known as PRAX-562), as well as PRAX-020 which has been in-licensed by UCB Biopharma SRL, or UCB.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Praxis Precision Medicine, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Praxis Precision Medicine's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,383,909, with PRAX's price up by 29.72%, positioned at $246.44.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Praxis Precision Medicine

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $203.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. keeps a Buy rating on Praxis Precision Medicine with a target price of $340. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $258. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Praxis Precision Medicine, which currently sits at a price target of $83. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Praxis Precision Medicine, which currently sits at a price target of $258. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Underperform rating for Praxis Precision Medicine, targeting a price of $77.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Praxis Precision Medicine with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.