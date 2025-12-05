Pan American Silver Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PAAS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Pan American Silver.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $57,120, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,512,725.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $60.0 for Pan American Silver over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pan American Silver's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pan American Silver's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Pan American Silver Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PAAS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $21.3 $19.7 $21.0 $25.00 $262.5K 0 125 PAAS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $20.8 $19.8 $20.5 $25.00 $256.2K 0 125 PAAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $20.3 $19.7 $20.2 $25.00 $252.9K 271 125 PAAS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $20.6 $19.8 $20.0 $25.00 $250.0K 271 250 PAAS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $6.1 $5.8 $5.8 $45.00 $116.0K 4.1K 0

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver and gold-producing properties and assets. The company's principal products are silver and gold, although it also produces and sells zinc, lead, and copper. Its operating mines comprise La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

In light of the recent options history for Pan American Silver, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Pan American Silver Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,429,039, the price of PAAS is up 2.04% at $45.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Pan American Silver

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $51.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Pan American Silver, maintaining a target price of $51.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.