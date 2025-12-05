Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RIVN

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RIVN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 options trades for Rivian Automotive. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 60% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $222,250, and 34 calls, totaling $1,853,715.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $35.0 for Rivian Automotive, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $17.5 $16.05 $17.5 $35.00 $222.2K 1 127 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $5.85 $5.8 $5.85 $14.00 $146.2K 2.1K 252 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $0.24 $0.19 $0.21 $22.00 $140.5K 692 9.6K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.25 $7.35 $8.25 $10.00 $133.6K 10.4K 301 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.75 $2.75 $2.75 $16.00 $109.7K 10.6K 3

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rivian Automotive, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 27,860,957, the price of RIVN is up by 0.84%, reaching $18.21.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Rivian Automotive

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $19.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.